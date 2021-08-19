Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,241,302 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $242.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of -141.01 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $249.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

