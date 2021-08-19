Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

