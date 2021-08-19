Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $64.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.