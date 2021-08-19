First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.65 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62.

