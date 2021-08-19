RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 998 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

