RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $141.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

