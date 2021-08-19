Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Declines By 27.9%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 343,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.45 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Evolution Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

