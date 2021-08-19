Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.89. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

