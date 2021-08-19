Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.