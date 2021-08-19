Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.24

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

CLIGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.