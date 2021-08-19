First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.79 and last traded at $67.28. 23,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 69,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,221,000 after buying an additional 430,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 867,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,937,000 after buying an additional 155,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares during the period.

