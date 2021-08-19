AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 2,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 39,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,755,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,285,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,902,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

