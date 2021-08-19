Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,750.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $95.31 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $69.98 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

