Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,117,000 after acquiring an additional 260,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $119.00 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

