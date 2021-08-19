ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Down 21.1% in July

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 743,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ANSYS stock opened at $353.61 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

