RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $972.26 Million

Equities analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report sales of $972.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $966.54 million to $978.10 million. RH reported sales of $709.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $683.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $684.14. RH has a one year low of $292.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.