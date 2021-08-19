Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$23,732.94 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 5,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.67, for a total transaction of C$23,732.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,335,919.99.

BTO stock opened at C$4.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.65 and a twelve month high of C$9.42.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.15.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.