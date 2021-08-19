Jerry J. Baack Purchases 1,000 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $443.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

