Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $99,210.54 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SI-BONE stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The stock has a market cap of $661.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $269,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

