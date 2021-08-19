Thomas Jr. Jones Sells 1,500 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $34,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Jr. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STXB. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.