Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,384 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony J. Recupero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $17,081.70.

SI-BONE stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.43. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

