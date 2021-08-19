TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director Acquires $30,050.00 in Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TESS opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.12. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

