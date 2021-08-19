Whittier Trust Co. Sells 411 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $235,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.