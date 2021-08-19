Whittier Trust Co. Sells 310 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

NYSE YUMC opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

