Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $132.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

