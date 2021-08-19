iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $279,000.

TIP stock opened at $129.10 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

