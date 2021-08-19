Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

