We Are One Seven LLC Takes $272,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $677,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

BATS:QDEC opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.