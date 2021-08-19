RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Shares of RPM opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

