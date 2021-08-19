RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. RPM International’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

