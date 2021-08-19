Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth $943,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth about $6,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Telos stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 648.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $575,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

