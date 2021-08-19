We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $2,911,668.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

