Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $2,911,668.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

