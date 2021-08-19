AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Holdings Cut by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after acquiring an additional 53,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $39,805,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $106.98 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.94.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

