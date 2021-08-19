Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after buying an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

