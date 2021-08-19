Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,848 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 543.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

