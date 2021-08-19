Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,480.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.