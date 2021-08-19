5,545 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 407,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,288,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

