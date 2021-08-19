We Are One Seven LLC Buys 118 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Workday by 41.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,956,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

WDAY opened at $231.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.16 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.32 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

