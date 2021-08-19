Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 572.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 5,690,207 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 54.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after buying an additional 4,573,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 526.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 693,335 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 191.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 671,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 211.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 635,738 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

