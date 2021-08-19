We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

