Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,220 shares of company stock worth $34,662,351. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $676.94 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

