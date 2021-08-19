We Are One Seven LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 197,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 88.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

