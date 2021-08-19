L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRLCY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $91.91 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $256.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

