Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,039.92

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,039.92 and last traded at $1,034.88, with a volume of 18187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,018.24.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $951.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total transaction of $8,204,895.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares in the company, valued at $43,524,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

