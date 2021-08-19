Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.99.

Shares of HT opened at $8.73 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $342.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

