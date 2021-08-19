Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

