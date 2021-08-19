Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.51.
Gratomic Company Profile
