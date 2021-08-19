Short Interest in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Expands By 40.6%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.04. Lightbridge has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lightbridge by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightbridge by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

