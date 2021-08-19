WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading 4.5% Higher

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.04. 47,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 753,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $10,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

