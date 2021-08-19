Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.79

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 4803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $521.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

